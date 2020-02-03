Malawi: History Made in Malawi as Court Overturns 2019 Presidential Election

Photo: allafrica.com
From left, MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera, President Peter Mutharika and UTM's Saulos Chilima.
3 February 2020
allAfrica.com

The Malawi Constitutional Court judge Potan has declared that President Peter Mutharika was not duly elected in the May, 21 2019 elections. He has ruled that fresh presidential elections should be held within 150 days.

more to follow...

