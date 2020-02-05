Lesotho: Prime Minister's Wife to Be Charged with Murder - Police

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
Prime Minister Tom Thabane of Lesotho
5 February 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Maesaiah Thabane, wife of Lesotho's prime minister Tom Thabane, is to be charged with murder in connection with the 2017 killing of the prime minister's former wife, police have been quoted as saying.

Associated Press report that Thabane, who had fled the country, has returned to Lesotho and handed herself to police in the capital, Maseru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mokete Paseka told AP on Tuesday that Thabane would spend the night in custody and only be taken to court once the director of public prosecutions has prepared the charge sheet.

Prime minister Thomas Thabane said in January that he would step down after evidence allegedly linked him to the murder of his estranged wife, Lipolelo, in June 2017.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi Dies
Malawi Court Nullifies Mutharika's 2019 Election Victory
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
U.S. Bans Nigeria Birth Tourism

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.