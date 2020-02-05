Lesotho: Prime Minister's Wife to Be Charged with Murder - Police

Cape Town — Maesaiah Thabane, wife of Lesotho's prime minister Tom Thabane, is to be charged with murder in connection with the 2017 killing of the prime minister's former wife, police have been quoted as saying.

Associated Press report that Thabane, who had fled the country, has returned to Lesotho and handed herself to police in the capital, Maseru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mokete Paseka told AP on Tuesday that Thabane would spend the night in custody and only be taken to court once the director of public prosecutions has prepared the charge sheet.

Prime minister Thomas Thabane said in January that he would step down after evidence allegedly linked him to the murder of his estranged wife, Lipolelo, in June 2017.