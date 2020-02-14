West Africa: ECOWAS holds High Level Meeting on Closure of Land Borders by Nigeria to Goods

13 February 2020
Economic Community of West African States (Abuja)
press release

Ouagadougou — The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is holing a high level meeting of technical meeting of the Directors General of Customs and Trade as well as the Directors of the ECOWAS National Unit of Burkina Faso and Nigeria on the assessment of the situation of the closure of land borders of Nigeria to goods.

The two-day meeting which opens today, February 13, 2020 in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso will assess the situation of the closure of the land borders of Nigeria to goods, pursue the overall objective to reach an acceptable solution by all parties and propose actions for the rapid reopening of the land borders of Nigeria for the free movement of goods.

In her welcome address, Madame Bernadette Marie Conrad Nikiema, Director of the ECOWAS National Office of Burkina Faso, underscored the importance of the meeting for integration in the region.

“Your presence at this meeting testifies your constantly renewed commitment to make our region a truly integrated sub-region; economically prosperous and free of all barriers and obstacles, in accordance with the spirit of the founding fathers of ECOWAS” she said.

Similarly, while noting ECOWAS Member States’ commitment to build the Customs Union on solid foundations, Mr. Tèi Konzi, Commissioner, Trade, Customs and Free Movement of the ECOWAS Commission at the opening encouraged participants to take an active part in the meeting to make in order to come up with concrete proposals for the reopening of Nigeria's land borders to goods.

The meeting of the Experts is in preparation of the meeting of Ministers responsible for ECOWAS Affairs, Finance and Trade from Benin, Burkina Faso, C ô te d’Ivoire, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria and Togo scheduled to hold on 15th February, 2020 in Ouagadougou.

Read the original article on Ecowas.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Economic Community of West African States. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.