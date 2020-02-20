Lesotho: Prime Minister Thabane to be Charged With Murder

Cape Town — Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, is to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife Lipolelo Thabane, police have said.

Lipolelo was shot dead two days before Thabane became prime minister in 2017, at a time the couple had been embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings.

His current wife Maesaiah Thabane has already been charged with the murder and is on bail.

Lipolelo was gunned down at close range on the side of a dirt road while returning to her home in a small village on the outskirts of the capital, Maseru.

The murder case was brought back to light when Lesotho's police chief Holomo Molibel released a public letter that said communication records from the day of the crime picked up Thabane's mobile phone number around the crime scene.

At the same time, the national executive committee of Thabane's All Basotho Convention party is meeting to finalise his exit.