Nigeria: Mexico Returns 'Smuggled' Ancient Sculpture to Nigeria

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian flag.
27 February 2020
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The ancient bronze sculpture was seized by customs agents at Mexico City airport as its buyer tried to bring it into Mexico.

The sculpture is believed to date back to the 6th Century from the south-western city of Ife. It is of Yoruba origin and shows a man wearing woven pants and a hat, sitting with his legs crossed and holding an instrument.

An official from Mexico's foreign ministry has said that the sculpture had been illegally exported, but did not offer more details about the sculpture's exact origins or the circumstances of its confiscation, reports AFP.

According to a press statement obtained on Mexico government's website, "Mexico strongly opposes illicit trafficking in cultural property. By returning it to Nigeria, the government shows its commitment to protecting cultural heritage. International monitoring and cooperation are essential for complying with current laws, including the 1970 UNESCO Convention".

Mexico and Nigeria have strong bilateral ties and channels of dialogue that made it possible for this sculpture to be returned.  On behalf of the Nigerian government, Ambassador Aminu Iyawa thanked Mexico for its asisstance", the statement added.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Which African Countries Are Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Lupita Learning to Speak Igbo, Pidgin English for Nigerian Role
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.