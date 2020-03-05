Nigeria: AfDB's Adesina Congratulates 'Baba for Africa' on His Birthday

5 March 2020
Dr Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group, wished former President Olusegun Obasanjo a "very happy, memorable and joyous ... celebration" on his 83rd birthday.

"I celebrate you for your outstanding leadership, for Nigeria, Africa and the world. Yours is a voice that inspires, boldly sending forth with courage, words of wisdom across the world, while inspiring hope for the future," Adesina said.

He went on to say how Obasanjo is the "Baba for Africa" and praised the former leader for his "admirable commitment to progress, peace and stability across Africa and the world".

Obasanjo has published more than 20 books, from Making Africa Work: A Handbook, Challenges of Leadership in Africa to Addressing Africa's Youth Employment and food security Crisis: The Role of African Agriculture in Job Creation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier sent "warm greetings to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday, March 5, 2020, congratulating him for a life of courage, dedication and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general" in a State House statement.

