Guinea: Death and Violence in Constitutional Referendum

Guinea held a constitutional referendum on Sunday (March 22) despite the threat of coronavirus and an opposition boycott, Reuters reports.

Opponents of President Alpha Conde say the vote could allow him to govern for 12 more years.

France24 reports that at least 10 people were killed in clashes between police and protesters.

The FNDC, an umbrella opposition group, said in a statement that anti-government forces came under fire by security forces who "carried out massive arrests, fired blindly, cruelly molested (and) killed at least 10 people".

Reuters reports that opposition supporters attacked several polling stations in the capital Conakry, delaying the start of voting in some districts.