Mali: Polls Close in Parliamentary Elections

Photo: Yegor Aleyev/TASS Host Photo Agency
Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, president of Mali.
30 March 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Polls closed on Sunday (March 29) in Mali's long-delayed parliamentary elections, Al Jazeera reports.

The elections - to choose new MPs for the 147-seat National Assembly - were held despite concerns about security and the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunday's vote came hours after the violence-hit country announced its first coronavirus death and days after main opposition leader Soumaila Cisse was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.

After Sunday's first-round vote, a second round is scheduled for April 19.

