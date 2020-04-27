Africa: Pompeo - No Drop in U.S. Africa Funding, Says WHO Under Review, Blasts China on Debt

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in Addis Ababa during the Secretary's visit in February.

Washington, DC — The decision by President Trump to end U.S. funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) will not diminish U.S. support for health across Africa, including efforts to combat Covid-19, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a telephonic media roundtable on Monday.

"No other nation is doing more than we are," Pompeo told the seven journalists on the call. "We've committed more than $170 million to this fight in Africa, part of $775 million that the United States has pledged worldwide." Pompeo also thanked African governments and airlines for help in repatriating more than 10,000 Americans.

Pressed by participants on U.S. defunding of WHO, Pompeo said 'accurate information is needed' to evaluate performance. "When a multi-lateral institution fails in its primary mission, which is to ensure that everyone has accurate timely information and makes good decisions," he said in response to a question from the BBC's Andrew Harding, "there's a responsibility to get that right."

Asked about calls for debt relief or cancellation for African countries, Pompeo said the U.S. government is "constantly evaluating both the how and the when" debt relief is appropriate. He welcomed "critical financial support" and debt suspension to low-income African countries that has been agreed by G20 and G7 countries and Paris Club members.

"I would also remind everyone that there's an enormous amount of debt that the Chinese Communist Party has imposed on African," " Some Chinese loans "have incredibly onerous terms that will impact the African people for an awfully long time," he said, adding that African countries should consider seeking relief from China as well.

[more to follow]

Opening remarks by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by telephone to an international group of seven journalists focused on Africa - transcribed from the call:

Good morning, everyone, and hello. I hope you're all staying safe and healthy. A few thoughts to get us started. It was just two months ago now that Susan, my wife, and I visited Senegal, Angola and Ethiopia. We had a fantastic trip. I went there to re-enforce America's long-standing partnerships with our African friends - wanted to do so in person.

Today I thought I would make a couple of comments about what those partnerships actually involve and then take a series of questions.

First - historic public health work. We've invested about 60 billion dollars in public health on the continent over just the past two decades. This is unrivaled. Saved a lot of lives - more than 17 million thanks to Pepfar alone. We trained 265 thousand healthcare workers as part of that as well. I think that's point number one. We are working with you - the African countries - to save lives everyday.

Second, we have a massive effort to help more African partners fight Covid-19. The vice president calls this an all-of-America project. He got it right. No other nation is doing more than we are. We've committed more than 170 million dollars to this fight in Africa - part of more than 775 million that the United States has pledged worldwide.

It's not just aid. I know that's the focus oftentimes. It is important. We're proud of the fact that no country will rival what the United States does in terms of just direct assistance. But think about it- in Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Mauritania, we repurposed field hospitals, tents and ambulances from international peacekeeping missions for Covid-19 efforts.

In Ethiopia, the state department, led by USAID, has trained more than 500 Covid-19 rapid-response workers. In Nigeria, for example, even in [Nigerian] states ravaged by Boko Haram and Isis West Africa, the State Department and USAID have trained hundreds of volunteers to help slow the spread of the virus.

You should remember, too, we're still a big part of multilateral efforts, in addition. We have CDC teams working with many African health ministries [indecipherable]. And we have epidemiologists posted to the African Union as well. And last, with respect to this point, all-of-America means non-governmental organizations, charities and businesses as well. They continue the renowned American generosity. A good example is Catholic Relief Services - still going strong in South Sudan, providing emergency assistance to the most vulnerable. And it is ExxonMobil that has donated now almost 7000 masks, 25 thousand pairs of gloves, in Mozambique.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Coronavirus U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I don't want to belabor this. I could go on. But when the outbreak subsides – and I know it will – we will keep helping our friends to achieve greater prosperity by liberating Africa's entrepreneurs, a topic that I spoke about when I was in Addis Ababa just a couple months back.

And finally, I would be remiss if I didn't thank all the African governments, airlines and others who have helped repatriate more than 10 thousand Americans. We are supremely grateful to our partners in Africa that we got them all back home. So thank you to them for that.

[complete Q&A to follow]