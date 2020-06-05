Cameroon: Music Legends Ben Decca, Eduke Collaborate On New Single Belembete

Eduke/Youtube
EDUKE - Belembete ft. BEN DECCA (screenshot).
5 June 2020
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — Cameroonian legend and Makossa music icon Ben Decca and Cameroonian-born music producer Eduke have teamed up for a new single "Belembete".

Belembete means "pretentious" in Douala, a dialect cluster spoken by the Duala and Mungo people on the Cameroonian coast.

Written by Ben Decca, Belembete was produced by Eduke, mixed by multi-Grammy-winning mix engineer Tim Latham and mastered by multi-Grammy-winning mastering engineer Chris Gehringer.

Ben Decca, whose real name is Benjamin Decca, is known for his particular energy that he serves in compositions of makossa, his chosen musical genre.

Born on February 23, 1958, in Douala, Decca began his career in music in the 1970s in France, while studying automotive mechanics. Originally from the coast of Cameroon, he succeeded in his thirty-year career, alongside other artists, to democratize the traditional musical rhythm of the Sawa people.

Author of hit songs Ye Te Na Oa released in 1982, or Alane Mba from his album Saphir, Papa Ben, as he is affectionately called by his fans, is an emblematic figure of African and Cameroonian music.

Decca has 25 albums, more than 150 titles to his name.

Eduke produces American House, Tech House and Techno Music and is a DJ based in Miami.

His signature tunes have been moving crowds at venues and festivals across the globe, while his productions have charted consistently on the UK top club charts, gaining the support of some of the world's biggest dance music DJs, including the likes of David Guetta, Claptone, Idris Elba, and Claude Von Stroke.

Belembete is just one of a series of projects coming from Eduke in 2020. Recently he released another collaboration with Cameroonian veteran artist Annie Anzouer, Bisamena.

Belembete will be released on June 19th, 2020, on all digital platforms worldwide - but you can watch the video here.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Gambia Demands Probe After U.S. Police Killing of Diplomat's Son
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.