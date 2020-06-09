Burundi: Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies

Cape Town — The President of Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza died of a heart attack, according to a tweet sent out by the government's official account.

"The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sorrow the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi, which occurred at the Cinquantenaire Hospital in Karusi following a cardiac arrest on June 8, 2020," the tweet read.

Nkurunziza, in power for 15 years, was to be replaced by his ally Evariste Ndayishimiye, who had been declared the winner of the May 20 presidential election.