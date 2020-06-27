Africa: Day 4 Recap | Resiliency in Action - Sustaining Regional and Bilateral Trade Post-COVID

Washington, DC — H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President, Republic of Kenya and H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President, Republic of Ghana, gave opening remarks and participated in a fireside chat moderated by Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Senior Vice President, Albright Stonebridge Group.

President Kenyatta stressed the promise and importance of the proposed U.S.-Kenya Free Trade Agreement, with negotiations set to begin July 7, 2020. He emphasized the importance of Africa's private sector in leading economic growth, pointing to Kenya's efforts to adopt more business-friendly rules and regulations to support this growth.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the Ghanaian government has adopted a "Whole of Ghana" approach to fighting the pandemic, which includes a $250 million coronavirus alleviation program to support SMEs, minimize job losses, and stimulate economic revitalization.

Panel Discussion on Sustaining Regional and Bilateral Trade Post-COVID

Day 4 of the Forum explored how business and trade in Africa have been affected by COVID-19. Panelists discussed the future and potential impact of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and of U.S.-Africa trade arrangements; the importance of partnerships between the U.S. and African government, private sector and multilateral stakeholders; and the importance of intra-African trade, manufacturing, aviation, and the digital economy.











