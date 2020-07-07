West Africa: How to Step Up the Fight Against Boko Haram

7 June 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — The joint military force comprising soldiers from Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria which is fighting Boko Haram insurgents has won ground but more needs to be done to make it fully effective, says a newly-released 40-page report from the International Crisis Group.

In a news release to accompany the report, Richard Moncrieff, the group's Central Africa project director, said working together has enabled forces from the four nations "to learn from each other, [has] promoted the idea of cross-border cooperation and improved tactical coordination."

But, he added, "advances against Boko Haram and its offshoots have mostly been short-lived. Nimble militant factions have regrouped fast, and the MNJTF's effectiveness has suffered from confusion over priorities, the four states' reluctance to cede command to the force itself and funding and procurement delays."

He said advances against Boko Haram in the long term will mostly depend on civilian efforts to deliver public services and improve conditions for residents of the Lake Chad basin. But this will happen only if the joint force - formally entitled the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) - creates space for better civilian rule.

"Lake Chad states should boost the MNJTF's planning and communications capacity, intelligence sharing, human rights compliance and civil-military coordination", Moncrieff said. "The African Union and donors, principally the European Union, should support those steps to make the MNJTF more effective".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
World Bank Categorises Tanzania as Middle Income Country
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Evictions in Focus During South Africa Lockdown After Viral Video
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.