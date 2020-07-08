Africa: Remembering Jennifer Davis - Celebration on Saturday (July 11)

8 July 2020
Please join Jennifer Davis's family, friends and comrades for an online celebration of her extraordinary life.

The celebration will provide an opportunity to gather together on YouTube for about 90 minutes to remember all that we learned from this remarkable leader, activist and human being. We encourage you to  share your own memories through the YouTube chat function that will provide the opportunity for many of those in different parts of the world who were touched and marked by Jennifer as we remember her commitment to the struggle for a new South Africa and beyond.

Jennifer Davis, stalwart champion of majority rule in South Africa and leader in the anti-apartheid movement in the United States, died on October 15 in Montclair, NJ, surrounded by her family. She was 85. Her love, curiosity, honesty, and insistent focus on building movements to fight for social justice influenced and inspired countless activists and organizers. READ MORE

United States: 11am (EDT), 8am (PDT)
South Africa: 5pm (SAST)
Hong Kong: 11pm (HKT)

Watch YouTube LiveStream

For more information: Jennifer-davis.org | Facebook

Jennifer Davis: Coalition Builder & Committed Advocate for Africa
Anti-Apartheid Organizer Who Became Influential UN Envoy - Kumalo
