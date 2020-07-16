South Africa: Zindzi Mandela Tested Positive for COVID-19, Family Confirms

AUDIO: Voice Note - Nelson Mandela Foundation Mourns Passing of Zindzi Mandela
16 July 2020
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — According to Times Live, Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19 the day she passed away.

While her family awaits the autopsy results, her son, Zondwa Mandela, confirmed that she tested positive for the virus during an interview on on SABC's Full View.

Zondwa said: "There were other tests that were conducted and my mother did in fact test positive for Covid-19 on the day of her passing. Although this doesn't therefore mean that she died of COVID-related complications but simply that she tested positive for it. Several other tests have been done and those tests will give us further information as to what could have led to her untimely death."

The youngest daughter of former president Nelson Mandela, Zindzi was an ambassador to Denmark and died at the age of 59 in a Johannesburg hospital.

More on This
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Governance
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's Wizkid's Birthday, Let's Celebrate with His Best Songs...
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Shock as Zindzi Mandela's Death is Reported in South Africa
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.