South Africa: Zindzi Mandela Tested Positive for COVID-19, Family Confirms

Cape Town — According to Times Live, Zindzi Mandela tested positive for COVID-19 the day she passed away.

While her family awaits the autopsy results, her son, Zondwa Mandela, confirmed that she tested positive for the virus during an interview on on SABC's Full View.

Zondwa said: "There were other tests that were conducted and my mother did in fact test positive for Covid-19 on the day of her passing. Although this doesn't therefore mean that she died of COVID-related complications but simply that she tested positive for it. Several other tests have been done and those tests will give us further information as to what could have led to her untimely death."

The youngest daughter of former president Nelson Mandela, Zindzi was an ambassador to Denmark and died at the age of 59 in a Johannesburg hospital.