South Africa: Sleep Well Ambassador Zindziswa Mandela

press release

The Graça Machel Trust is deeply saddened by the death of Ambassador Zindziswa Mandela, and would like express its heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Mandela family and the people of South Africa at this difficult time.

We at the Trust honour and appreciate her contributions to the world as an activist, diplomat and writer. Zindzi was never afraid to speak truth to power and was a consistent galvanizing force for political action social justice. We draw great motivation from her leadership, resilience and resolute determination. Her legacy inspires us and will touch the lives of generations to come.

Lala ngoxolo Madlomo