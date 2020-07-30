Nigeria: Victor Osimhen Finally Signs Deal With Napoli

Cape Town — Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, 21, has finally struck a 5-year deal with Italian club Napoli.

The talented player will see a €70million payday in the first year which could rise to €80million based on performance-related add-ons.

Italian daily, Tuttomercarto tweeted, "All of the paperwork and contracts have been signed off for Victor Osimhen's move to Napoli. All that's left to do now is the announcement."

The deal is the most expensive signing in the history of the club and the highest transfer deal of the summer so far.

Osimhen's deal is €1million more than the African record transfer fee Arsenal paid Lille for Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe last summer.

Osimhen scored 18 goals in 32 games for French club Lille, which will make the official announcement of his departure today.

Osimhen will wear the No.9 jersey at Napoli next season.