South Africa: Rumours of Death - But Deputy President is Alive, Govt Says

President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, and Deputy President David Mabuza meet with religious leaders on March 19, 2020 to discuss the national response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cape Town — The South African presidency has issued a statement saying that Deputy President David Mabuza is "home and well".

The statement says: "Anything contrary to this is a malicious and unfortunate rumour."

Sowetan Live is reporting that the statement follows rumours of his death on social media.

On July 22, parliament issued a statement saying that Mabuza was "unable to honour scheduled appearances in both Houses due to ill health".

On June 25, News24's Jan Gerber noted that the deputy president had maintained a low profile since the country entered lockdown.