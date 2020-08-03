South Africa: Rumours of Death - But Deputy President is Alive, Govt Says

GCIS/Flickr
President Cyril Ramaphosa, right, and Deputy President David Mabuza meet with religious leaders on March 19, 2020 to discuss the national response to the coronavirus outbreak.
3 August 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — The South African presidency has issued a statement saying that Deputy President David Mabuza is "home and well".

The statement says: "Anything contrary to this is a malicious and unfortunate rumour."

Sowetan Live is reporting that the statement follows rumours of his death on social media.

On July 22, parliament issued a statement saying that Mabuza was "unable to honour scheduled appearances in both Houses due to ill health".

On June 25, News24's Jan Gerber noted that the deputy president had maintained a low profile since the country entered lockdown.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa, Chiwenga Tensions Intensify After Epic Politburo Clash
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.