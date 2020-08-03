South Africa: Rumours of Death - But Deputy President is Alive, Govt Says

Cape Town — The South African presidency has issued a statement saying that Deputy President David Mabuza is "home and well".
The statement says: "Anything contrary to this is a malicious and unfortunate rumour."
Sowetan Live is reporting that the statement follows rumours of his death on social media.
On July 22, parliament issued a statement saying that Mabuza was "unable to honour scheduled appearances in both Houses due to ill health".
On June 25, News24's Jan Gerber noted that the deputy president had maintained a low profile since the country entered lockdown.