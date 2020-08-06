South Africa: Tears of Joy as Gift of Givers Hands Over Covid-19 Ward, Equipment to Hospital

6 August 2020
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — A R10-million (U.S.$917,868) contribution from humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) was used for the renovation of a ward used to treat Covid-19 patients at Mitchells Plain Hospital.

Equipped with 60 beds, oxygen machines and other necessary equipment needed for staff to care for COVID-19 patients, the project is the result of a partnership between GOTG and the Mitchells Plain District Hospital to increase bed capacity and provide life-saving assistance to Covid-19 patients.

A plaque unveiling ceremony saw GOTG Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman hand over the month-long project to Western Cape Government Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete.

Triage tents and vaccine trials

GOTG has also encouraged the use of triage tents to manage the influx of Covid-19 patients. The organisation has set up 37 triage tents at various health institutions around the country to assist medical staff.

Two of the most recent hospitals to receive GOTG's assistance are Leratong Hospital and General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital.

At Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, GOTG set up triage tents for the commencement of a Covid-19 vaccine trial. Headed by Professor Shabir Madhi, GOTG's Dr Qasim Bhorat - along with a medical team from the organisation - offered assistance as well as the Soweto Clinical Trials Centre team.

Equipping Dordrecht Hospital

GOTG has also donated equipment to Dordrecht Hospital in the Eastern Cape. The province has been particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Emotions ran high when Dordrecht Hospital's CEO, Mrs Thabile Mqotyana, and Dr Van Heerden when GOTG's vehicles arrived at the institution, with many among the staff saying it was the first donation they had received in years.

Supplies included a bulk supply of personal protection equipment, thermometers, five blood pressure machines, and 100 pillows and pillowcases.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.