South Africa: Tears of Joy as Gift of Givers Hands Over Covid-19 Ward, Equipment to Hospital

Cape Town — A R10-million (U.S.$917,868) contribution from humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) was used for the renovation of a ward used to treat Covid-19 patients at Mitchells Plain Hospital.

Equipped with 60 beds, oxygen machines and other necessary equipment needed for staff to care for COVID-19 patients, the project is the result of a partnership between GOTG and the Mitchells Plain District Hospital to increase bed capacity and provide life-saving assistance to Covid-19 patients.

A plaque unveiling ceremony saw GOTG Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman hand over the month-long project to Western Cape Government Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete.

Triage tents and vaccine trials

GOTG has also encouraged the use of triage tents to manage the influx of Covid-19 patients. The organisation has set up 37 triage tents at various health institutions around the country to assist medical staff.

Two of the most recent hospitals to receive GOTG's assistance are Leratong Hospital and General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital.

At Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, GOTG set up triage tents for the commencement of a Covid-19 vaccine trial. Headed by Professor Shabir Madhi, GOTG's Dr Qasim Bhorat - along with a medical team from the organisation - offered assistance as well as the Soweto Clinical Trials Centre team.

Equipping Dordrecht Hospital

GOTG has also donated equipment to Dordrecht Hospital in the Eastern Cape. The province has been particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Emotions ran high when Dordrecht Hospital's CEO, Mrs Thabile Mqotyana, and Dr Van Heerden when GOTG's vehicles arrived at the institution, with many among the staff saying it was the first donation they had received in years.

Supplies included a bulk supply of personal protection equipment, thermometers, five blood pressure machines, and 100 pillows and pillowcases.