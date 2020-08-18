Senegal: Sadio Mane Wins English Premier League Fans' Player of the Year Award

18 August 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Senegalese national player and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has won the Premier League Professional Footballers' Association Fans' Player of the Year award for 2019-20.

Liverpool FC reports that Mane scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in the top flight last season.

In a poll of football fans across the country, Mane took 41 per cent of the vote to beat Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (27 per cent) and teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (17 per cent).

Goal.com reports that Virgil van Dijk, Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy were also nominated for the prestigious award, which was won by former Chelsea star Eden Hazard last year.

Mane joined the Reds in 2016 from Southampton, Goal.com says, and has gone on to make 170 appearances in all competitions, scoring 81 goals to help them claim Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup before their Premier League success.

