Mali: Gunfire at Army Base Near Bamako May Be Mutiny, or Coup

Gunfire was heard on Tuesday at an army base outside Bamako as the Embassy of Norway in the capital city said a possible military mutiny was under way, according to a Reuters report.

The president of the national assembly, Moussa Timbiné, and Finance Minister Abdoulaye Daffe were kidnapped, while President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Karim, and five other ministers were arrested, journalists in Mali have told allAfrica.

The Reuters report quotes the embassy's alert to Norwegian citizens: "The embassy has been notified of a mutiny in the Armed Forces and troops are on their way to Bamako. Norwegians should exercise caution and preferably stay at home until the situation is clear".

The army base is in Kati, outside Bamako, where a mutiny in 2012 led to a coup d'etat, although details are unclear.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has had to contend with mass protests calling for his resignation since June over what demonstrators say are his failures to restore security and address corruption.

At least 14 people have been killed in the protests, according to Human Rights Watch.