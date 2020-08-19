South Africa: Minnie Dlamini Dragged For Labelling Bantu Knots 'Ghetto'

Cape Town — The popular TV personality and actress Minnie Dlamini rocked a new hairstyle and decided to share it on her social media pages. But what fans couldn't help but notice was her caption.

She wrote, "I can go from lady to ghetto in a second #BantuKnots." "Just because it's ghetto, doesn't mean it's not fabulous Loving my #BantuKnots," she added

This rubbed fans the wrong way as they criticised her for giving the popular African-inspired hairstyle a negative connotation.

The historic South African Zulu hairstyle has been adapted by many black women in various parts of the world. Even Beyonce rocked it in her new project, Black Is King.

Many pointed out that black hair has been considered unprofessional for so long around the world. Black people have complained about discrimination against their natural hair in the workplace and in schools.

In 2016, pupils at Pretoria Girls' High had to protest against their school policy because those with afros were told that their hair is inappropriate.

Many wouldn't let it slide and shared their thoughts:

khanyimpambani ... curious to know which part of your look here you consider ghetto. You currently have the most beautiful knots I have seen all week. They are beautiful and umhle, ziyakufanela, yet you are name-calling them, adding some kind of negative connotation to them. Reducing our pride to a level uncouthness. So this bantu-knotted job applicant is not a lady? We need to do better than this Minnie. Very dangerous thought process we are seeing. Think about it.

@StyleSALebogang - Beyonce comes and reminds the people that Black is King then bo Minnie wanna take us back

@_calvinrsa - Black child you're beautiful with your Bantu knots #BantuKnots

@Feministhoe_ - There is nothing ghetto about this hairstyle, Minnie. It's your hair. Your natural hair, that does not make it ghetto.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

@t0nit0ne - We feed into racism and hair discrimination when we say things like this. Absolutely nothing is ghetto about natural black hair styles - whether that's Bantu knots, locs, braids, etc. We need to destroy this notion.

@AShudufhadzo - The level of disrespect and disappointment towards Minnie for labeling our hair as Ghetto is pathetic. She should really never forget we're her bread was buttered from. BLACK HAIR IS NOT GHETTO REPEAT AFTER ME

@HonourableHloni - Minnie Dlamini thinks wearing a weave is lady-like & wearing bantu knots is ghetto!! These celebrities must focus on their influencer gigs for cars, roll-on & chocolates.

However, some fans took to social media to discuss the uncanny resemblance between Minnie and DJ Zinhle after rocking the hairstyle.