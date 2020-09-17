South Africa: Jerusalema Challenge for South Africans on Heritage Day Holiday!

Cape Town — President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to celebrate this year's Heritage Day on September 24 by taking up the Jerusalema dance challenge.

The global anthem hit song by Limpopo-born music producer Master KG featuring Nomcebo has taken the world by storm and has been bringing much-needed positivity during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The song gained huge international traction and has more than 139 million views on its official YouTube page.

In his September 16 address to the nation about the further easing of lockdown restrictions, Ramaphosa said Heritage Day should be used as a time to reflect on what has been a difficult year.

"In just over a week from now, South Africans will celebrate Heritage Day under conditions that will be better in many ways from what we have experienced over the last six months.

I urge everyone to use this public holiday as family time, to reflect on the difficult journey we have all travelled, to remember those who have lost their lives, and to quietly rejoice in the remarkable and diverse heritage of our nation.

And there can be no better celebration of our South African-ness than joining the global phenomenon that is the Jerusalema dance challenge.

So I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day and show the world what we are capable of."

Heritage Day is a South African public holiday celebrated on 24 September. South Africans are encouraged to celebrate their culture and the diversity of their beliefs and traditions, in the wider context of a nation that belongs to all its people.