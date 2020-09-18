Burkina Faso: Young Rice Producers of Bagre Aspire to Satisfy Local Market

On a mission to satisfy local demand for rice, the Mitiri Cooperative of Young Rice Producers in Bagre plan to play their role in the fight for the eradication of poverty in Burkina Faso. Bagre, a rural community located in the province of Boulgou in the east of Burkina Faso's Boulgou province, is home to just over 29 000 people.

Despite the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, the co-operative is confident want to prove their ability to make Burkina Faso food self-sufficient.

It has become clear the novel coronavirus pandemic not only created a health crisis, but also an economic crisis which poses a threat to food security. Experts attest that this health crisis resulted in increased demand for local rice and fewer rice imports from China and other countries.

While the pandemic had a negative impact on almost all areas of the economy, Mitiri seized this opportunity the opportunity when they signed three new contracts and sold over 256 tones of rice over a two-week period. This is usually the amount the co-op sells over one year. But thanks to the funding from the United States Foundation for Development in Africa (USADF) which granted the cooperative much-needed funding to boost the development of sustainable services aimed at members' needs.

Mitiri President Ousseni Welgo says that the co-operative currently achieves an annual turnover of 67,800,000 Cfa, an advance he ties closely to USADF support - adding that before the arrival of their partner, the cooperative faced a serious transport problem.

Ousseni Welgo/Page facebook Rice producers from Bagre, working ears of rice.

"We managed to win markets but we struggled in the delivery of orders because customers taxed transport dearly and that puts a strain on our budget. At the beginning, if we managed to have the goods delivered by ourselves, it would be more beneficial for us," he said.

With the support of the USADF, members benefit from inputs and seeds for field work at a lower cost, Welgo said. A working fund is made available for this purpose. At the same time, the USADF has helped these young rice farmers acquire a tractor and other equipment that will make it easier for them to cultivate their fields.

The "USADF model" should be introduced across the continent



"This is equipment that we used to rent out at exorbitant costs," Welgo said. And in addition to that, he said, the USADF in Africa has provided them with a store to keep their production. "Currently, the co-operative is positioned first to buy the product of its members with the view of reselling it later on the market. If the co-operative is able to buy a good portion of the product it allows the members to have income, which allows them to take care of their families, while waiting for the co-operative to sell," Welgo said.

The contribution of the USADF sounds like a breath of fresh air because before, recalls Ousseni Welgo, the members were obliged to contract loans from micro-credit institutions or the Bank Of Arica (BOA), even the Caisse Populaire of Burkina Faso. This approach made it difficult to finance the activities of the cooperative given the very high interest rates which made it difficult to repay the loans.

Ousseni Welgo/Page facebook The storage warehouse of the Mitiri Young Rice Producers' co-operative.

"It was so expensive we just couldn't get out of it," he laments. An alternative has been found with the initiation of the working capital fund which makes it easy to access inputs and agricultural equipment.

Happiness even in homes

The impact is felt even in the members' families. The president of the co-operative believes that with the support of the USADF, their producer members, having access to inputs, equipment at a lower cost and bank loans that allow them to do their work normally, have been able to devote more time to their families.

Producers are no agricultural entrepreneurs thanks to training in production techniques, which allowed them to better organize their working lives which he said yielded an increase in production and profit.

The "USADF model" should be introduced across the continent to overcome the demands of other donors, Welgo said.

"We are really overwhelmed and 100% satisfied... any organization which strictly respects the terms of the partnership with them becomes autonomous and independent. And it has instilled in the co-operative a culture of being accountable to its members and partners."