Senegal: President Sall Dissolves Govt

Le Soleil
(file photo)
29 October 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — President Macky Sall dissolved his 32-strong government team after 18 months, a government statement said.

The head of state also the head of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE), Aminata Touré, said Presidency Spokesperson Abdou Latif Coulibaly.

President Macky Sall signed four decrees dismissing members of the government, Mrs. Touré, the Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Mahammad Boun Abdallah Dionne, and the Secretary General of the Government, Maxime Jean Simon Ndiaye.

The statement from the presidency refers to "the establishment [of a] new government", without giving a date.

"Outgoing ministers and secretaries of state are responsible for dealing with current affairs,"  Coulibaly said.

"The President of the Republic reiterates his thanks to the President of the [CESE], to the Minister of State, Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, to the Minister, Secretary General of the Government, to the outgoing ministers and secretaries, for their collaboration in service of the Republic," the statement read.

Read the original article in French from APS

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
U.S. Opposition to Okonjo-Iweala as WTO Chief Stalls Process
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Adele Rolling in the 'Deep' After Africa Sex Tourism Skit

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.