Tanzania: Chadema Presidential Candidate Tundu Lissu Arrested, Police Confirm

Said Khamis/Deutsche Welle
Opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu casts his vote in Singida.
2 November 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dar es Salaam — Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu has been arrested on Monday evening, November 2, 2020, police have confirmed.

Mr Lissu joins a growing list of opposition leaders who have been rounded up since Saturday as security personnel moved to forestall a planned post-election demonstration to protest the Tanzania election results.

"We arrested him in Dar es Salaam when he was leaving the European Union head offices," Dar es Salaam Regional Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa said by phone. It was not immediately clear who Mr Lissu was meeting with at the EU's Umoja House offices.

"The arrest is in related to a plan to protest which was outlawed. We are just entering the Central Police Station," Mambosasa added.

Other than Mr Lissu, other opposition leaders in custody include the Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe, former Arusha MP Godbless Lema and former Dar es Salaam mayor Isaya Mwita and Ubungo Mayor Boniface Jacob. They were reportedly arrested last night ahead of the planned protest.

Dozens of other opposition officials and supporters around the country have been arrested in connection to the protest.

Chadema and ACT Wazalendo on Saturday called for people to take to the streets for peaceful protests over last week's election results which they said was rigged and demand fresh polls.

However, police banned the protest saying it's illegal.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.