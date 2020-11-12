Ghana: Former President Jerry Rawlings Dies

Cape Town — Former Ghananian president Jerry Rawlings, 73, is dead.

According to CitiNewsRoom, he died at at the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Rawlings was a retired Ghanaian military officer and politician who led the country from 1981 to 2001, and also for a brief period in 1979.

He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.

Rawlings is a firm supporter of the comeback bid of former president John Mahama who will be running against current President Nana Akufo Addo in December.

Mahama tweeted after hearing the news: "I have announced the suspension of my tour of the Ashanti Region and all NDC campaigns across the country, following news of the passing of our Founder and former Prmesident of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings. May his soul Rest In Peace."