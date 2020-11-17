South Africa: Seismic Tremors the New Normal for Cape Town?

17 November 2020
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — A 3.5 magnitude quake was detected in the northwest of Cape Town, early on Tuesday morning, November 17, Volcano Discovery reports.

The tremor, though relatively minor enough to not cause damage, was felt up to 100km from the epicenter which, according to the Earthquake Event page, occurred at a depth of 5km and at 41km south of Saldanha. The tremor, which residents felt as far as Tokai, Hout Bay and Paarl, lasted about 10 seconds.

This marks the third incident of seismic activity for Cape Town this year. During September and October respectively, tremors measuring 2.5 - 3.0 on the Richter Scale were detected. Large seismic events – or earthquakes – are rare in South Africa, because the country is positioned on the interior of a tectonic plate, a relatively rigid area that's more stable compared with other plate boundaries.

