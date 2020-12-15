Sudan: Joint Statement from Corporate Council on Africa and U.S.-Sudan Business Council

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew from Israel to negotiate with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of Sudan in Khartoum during August.

press release

Washington, DC — Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) and the U.S.-Sudan Business Council (USSBC) welcome the recent announcement that Sudan has been removed from the State Sponsor of Terrorism List (SSTL). We congratulate all the U.S. and Sudanese government institutions that contributed to this historical outcome.

Sudan’s removal from SSTL builds on the progress made since 2017 when the United States officially revoked longstanding economic sanctions on Sudan. Since then, both countries have worked closely to normalize diplomatic and economic ties. Sudan’s historic revolution in December 2018 that saw the establishment of a transitional civilian-led government in September 2019 also strengthened the ties between the two countries.

Sudan’s removal from the SSTL ushers in what we hope will be the start of a long and prosperous future for U.S.-Sudan Economic, investment, trade, and commercial partnerships. CCA and the USSBC look forward to partnering on programs that aim to highlight the potential and showcase key investment opportunities across sectors including, but not limited to agribusiness, energy, ICT, infrastructure, healthcare, and banking.

About Corporate Council on Africa (CCA)

Corporate Council on Africa is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa. CCA uniquely represents a broad cross section of member companies from small and medium size businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms.



About the US-Sudan Business Council (USSBC)

The US‐Sudan Business Council (USSBC) is a business organization dedicated to ushering in a new era of economic growth, development and prosperity between the United States and Sudan by strengthening commercial and diplomatic ties between the two countries. The USSBC gives US companies a secure and trusted platform through which to explore investment and trade opportunities in the Sudan, leveraging the experience and in-country presence of its founding member base.