Africa: Over 3 Million Covid-19 Cases Across Continent

A family is being tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria (file photo).
10 January 2021
As of January 10, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,021,772. Reported deaths in Africa reached 72,123 and 2,449,587 people have recovered.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,214,176 - and 32,824 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (451,637), Tunisia (157,514), Egypt (148,799), Ethiopia (127,792), and Libya (104,002). For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

