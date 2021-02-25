South Africa: Cheers to the Future Mr and Mrs AKA!

Cape Town — Congratulations are in order as the South African rapper AKA just made things official and popped the question to his girlfriend, Nelli Tembe.

The excited rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, then took to social media to share the news with a photo of an engagement ring on Tembe's finger with the caption: "21/02/21 – the love of my life said Yesssss. 💍".

The couple has been sharing bae moments on their social media pages since they confirmed their romance last year.

The soon-to-be Mrs Forbes also took to social media to share her excitement.

"21/02/21 - on this day I said YES to the love of my life and best friend.

"Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner. Even through the highs and lows, you have always stood by me and I thank you Kiernan Jarryd Forbes for loving me wholeheartedly and never giving up on us. Cheers to the beginning of forever," she wrote.

Many people thought AKA and Tembe's relationship 'would end in tears' because of the big age difference. Tembe turned 21 in 2020, and AKA turned 33 in January, which means there is an 11-year age gap between the pair.

The rapper has previously dated two powerhouses of South African entertainment. He was in a relationship and had a child with DJ Zinhle. They broke up in 2020. He has also dated Bonang Matheba. This is AKA's first non-celebrity relationship since 2008.