Mali: Ex-Coup Leader Will Not Stand Trial For 2012 Killings

A Bamako court has ended the much-delayed trial of Amadou Sanogo, who was accused of killing 21 elite soldiers in a 2012 coup, Al Jazeera reports.

The court did not issue a verdict and also ended proceedings against 15 other defendants, citing a 2019 reconciliation law which offers amnesty or pardon for specific crimes committed during the 2012 crisis.

Sanogo, a former army captain, and several others staged a military coup against President Amadou Toumani Toure. But the military government, led by Sanogo, stepped aside under international pressure.

Sanogo was later arrested and detained for six years on charges of killing 21 elite “Red Berets” who had opposed the coup.