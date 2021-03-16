Mali: Ex-Coup Leader Will Not Stand Trial For 2012 Killings

Pixabay
(file image)
16 March 2021
allAfrica.com

A Bamako court has ended the much-delayed trial of Amadou Sanogo, who was accused of killing 21 elite soldiers in a 2012 coup, Al Jazeera reports.

The court did not issue a verdict and also ended proceedings against 15 other defendants, citing a 2019 reconciliation law which offers amnesty or pardon for specific crimes committed during the 2012 crisis.

Sanogo, a former army captain, and several others staged a military coup against President Amadou Toumani Toure. But the military government, led by Sanogo, stepped aside under international pressure.

Sanogo was later arrested and detained for six years on charges of killing 21 elite “Red Berets” who had opposed the coup.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Jubilation for Nigeria as Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards
Tanzania's President Magufuli Well But Busy, Prime Minister Says

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.