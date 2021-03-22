Congo-Brazzaville: Opposition Leader Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas Has Died

Opposition leader Guy-Brice Parfait Kolélas has died after contracting Covid-19. Kolélas died in the plane on his way to France where he was to receive treatment.

The 60 year old had been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 just before the weekend which prevented him from having his final presidential campaign rally in Brazzaville.

"My dear compatriots, I am fighting against death," he said in a video published a few hours before the ballot, where he appeared bedridden, weakened, just after having removed a respiratory assistance mask. But still, I ask you to stand up. Go vote for change," he said.

Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda, his campaign manager, called his supporters to a rally on Monday at 11:00 am.

"We will continue to count the ballots. He was in the lead in a number of localities, "said Mayanda.

Holder of a Doctorate degree, Kolélas stayed in France for a few years before returning to the country where he worked at the Ministry of Territorial Administration.

Following the death of his father, Bernard Kolélas, he succeeded him as Interim President of the Congolese Movement for Democracy and Integral Development, one of Congo-Brazzaville's main political parties, in 2010.