Tanzania: Samia Reshuffles Cabinet as Mwigulu Becomes New Finance Minister

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Dr Mwigulu Nchemba as the Minister of Finance and Planning to replace Dr Philip Mpango who is now the Vice President in a minor cabinet reshuffle announced in Dodoma Wednesday.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Vice President Mpango, President Samia has also appointed three Members of Parliament.

The post of Chief Secretary of State is now vacant after the President appointed Ambassador Dr Bashiru Ally as Member of Parliament. Her Excellence has promised to fill the vacuum immediately.

Ummy Mwalimu has been shifted to the President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government Authority to replace Selemani Jafo who has been transferred to Vice President's Office to deal with Union and Environment issues.

Capt (Ret) George Mkuchika who was the Minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Good Governance is now the minister with no portfolio.

President Samia has also appointed Ambassador Liberata Mulamula as MP as well as the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation to replace Prof Palamagamba Kabudi who has been shifted to the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

The Investment docket under the President's Office has been placed under the Prime Minister's Office while its Minister Prof Kitila Mkumbo has been shifted to the Ministry of Industry and Trade to replace Minister Geoffrey Mwambe.

Mwambe has been shifted to the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Investment.