Nigeria: Toxic Workplaces and Office Drama in Romantic Comedy 'Who's the Boss'

Cape Town — If you don't know how to spend your Easter holiday, Who's the Boss may do the trick.

The workplace drama follows Liah (Sharon Ooja) an frazzled advertisement agency executive whose work life is a living hell, thanks to her demanding boss Hauwa (Funke Akindele-Bello), who sabotages Liah's chances of getting promoted.

To find sanity, Liah is forced to employ Lekan (Blossom Chukwujekwu) a certified playboy to head her side-hustle business while keeping it a secret from her boss. Of course, things go from bad to hilarious as she gets increasingly more successful and she has to keep her own boss from finding out.

Her world begins to unravel when her start-up wins a lucrative contract and she is thrust into the spotlight. Over time, the competition became stronger as the agency she worked for starts losing clients because they preferred her to her boss. The romantic comedy is narrated by Liah, who becomes the eyes through which viewers interpret the story, rooted in her experiences as a millennial woman in the workplace.

Highly entertaining, it reflects the working lives of many who are caught up in a toxic working environment. Who's The Boss has plenty to offer in that regard.

The acting is fabulous as the cast has A-listers. It features Sharon Ooja, Funke Akindele, and Blossom Chukwujekwu in the lead roles. The film also stars Beverly Osu, Segun Arinze, Ini Dima-Okojie, and Tayo Faniran.

The movie is written and directed by Chinaza Onuzo.

Grab your popcorn and enjoy!

.