Africa: Most Covid-19 Bail-out Money Goes to Big Business - Survey

FTC
The Financial Transparency Coalition represents the results of its survey in graphic form, with the wealthy corporate elites safely on board with the money, while the poor struggle for survival.
23 April 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Most of the money paid out by the governments of Kenya and Sierra Leone to those struggling with the economic effects of the coronavirus has gone to big corporations and not the poor, a new study has found. While South Africa promised more to big business, it has actually paid out more on welfare grants.

The Financial Transparency Coalition (FTC), an international grouping of civil society organisations which promotes fairer and more transparent global financial systems, included the three countries in a survey of government bail-outs [PDF] in nine countries in Africa, Asia and Central America.

The coalition's report said that in eight of the nine countries "a staggering 63 percent of pandemic-related funds went on average to big businesses... while only a quarter of the funds went to social protection."

In the three African countries, the proportion of bail-out money promised to big business was even higher. In Kenya, 92 percent of spending for recovery from coronavirus went to corporates. Sierra Leone announced spending on corporates totalling 74 percent, but actually paid out 92 percent of recovery spending to corporates.

South Africa announced bail-outs for corporates amounting to 66 percent of the total, but paid out only 30 percent to them.

In contrast, the sums announced for "social protection" were much lower. Kenya allocated only seven percent of its recovery package to this category, while Sierra Leone announced 12 percent but paid out only 1.5 percent.

South Africa - which already has a social welfare system covering 30 percent of its population (mainly children and the elderly) – announced spending on social protection totalling 32 percent of its recovery package, but has actually paid 68 percent of the package in grants.

However, the coalition report notes that South Africa has not directed any spending specifically to its informal economic sector. Kenya has spent less than one percent on the sector, while Sierra Leone announced support totalling 11 percent of its assistance, and has paid out six percent.

The fourth category of actual spending surveyed - on small and medium enterprises - ranged from two percent of the total in South Africa to half a percent in Sierra Leone.

South Africa's Covid-19 stimulus package has previously been reported as the largest in any emerging-market economy - and larger than the developed economies of South Korea and Canada - and the Financial Transparency Coalition bears this out.

Of the nine countries surveyed, only India has a bigger package - U.S. $115 billion - but this constitutes 4.44 percent of its gross domestic product, while South Africa's actual spending of $19.8 million constitutes seven percent of GDP.

The non-African countries surveyed, apart from India, were Bangladesh, Nepal, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Matti Kohonen, director of the Financial Transparency Coalition, said in a news release accompanying the report that by the end of this year, 150 million people are expected to fall into extreme poverty due to the pandemic.

The imbalance in relief spending, he added, "threatens to further widen the gap between rich and poor, and increase countries' mounting debt, all while undermining countries' healthcare and social protection systems."

The coalition recommended steps to redress the imbalance including a minimum corporate tax rate of at least 25 percent and levying or increasing taxes on the wealthy, corporations and high-income earners.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Top 10 Most Followed African Celebrities On Social Media
Kenyan President in Spotlight for Ignoring Constitution
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
New Chief Justice for South Africa as Mogoeng's Tenure Nears End
Idriss Déby's Death Creates Uncertainty in the Sahel - EU

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.