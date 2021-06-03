South Africa: Breaking News - Authority Seeks Interpol Assistance in Arresting Guptas

Corruption Watch
Logo of the National Prosecuting Authority.
3 June 2021
allAfrica.com

The National Prosecuting Authority has tweeted a press release announcing a request to Interpol for assistance in the execution of arrest warrants for Atul and Rajesh Gupta, their wives, and a number of their business associates.

The Gupta brothers have allegedly expanded their business interests through their alleged close ties with former South African president Jacob Zuma. Zuma has been accused of having "sold executive power" to the controversial family whose ties to high-ranking officials have been examined in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry's probe into alleged state capture.

