Nigeria: Samad Rabiu boosts Nigeria's healthcare with N10b

Abdul Samad Rabiu
23 June 2021
Nigeria's healthcare sector has received a boost of N10billion, courtesy of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa).

ASR Africa was floated earlier this year by the founder of the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, as a charity and philanthropic initiative.

Four states namely Kwara, Sokoto, Ogun and Edo are beneficiaries of the package unveiled by ASR Africa for 2021.

According to ASR Africa's Managing Director, Mr. Ubon Udoh, the N10b grant is an expansion of its 2021 programme which had similarly doled out financial supports to premier universities across the country.

Said he: "Since the inception of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative and its 100million Dollars Africa Fund for Social Development, we have identified key development needs in Healthcare, Education and Social Development within Nigeria and the African continent at large, and commenced implementation of some of these projects."

Based on assessment undertaken by ASR Africa, Udoh disclosed that the foundation "has now decided to commit N2.5billion each to four states within Nigeria – Ogun, Kwara, Sokoto and Edo States."

Specifically, the grant is targeting maternal and child health, health infrastructure, capacity development, among others.

"We will develop mutual accountability frameworks with the state implementation teams after which fifty percent of the grant will be disbursed immediately to commence implementation of the projects. The remaining fifty percent will be released in line with agreed delivery milestones," Ubon added.

Established in 2021, ASR Africa seeks to support sustainable development initiatives in the Health, Education and Social Development within Nigeria and the rest of Africa every year.

