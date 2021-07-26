Liberia: If You Haven't Seen Liberia's Olympics Uniform, You're Missing Out Big Time

26 July 2021
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo is finally here - a year after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the games.

The best athletes from every corner of the world have gathered to compete against each other to take home the gold, but first the opening ceremony where all the new uniforms were on display.

And instead of the usual Olympic sporty fare, Liberia changed it up - thanks to Liberian-American Telfar Clemens who was born in New York. Team Liberia's looks featured gown-inspired silhouettes with a sportswear twist, finished off with an updated version of Telfar's signature T logo on the chest.

The outfits have a light blue base with LIBERIA in white, as well as matching sleeves and socks, the uniform is simple yet features some of Telfar's signature design cues,  writes Tora Northman for Highsnobiety.

Designer Clemens is no stranger to attention though - his Telfar bag was chosen as one of Oprah Winfrey's Favourite Things in November 2020, and the bag showed up in the wardrobes of U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Corte, musician Swae Lee, and Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan.

But this might be Clemens's biggest runway show yet.

The DJ who founded Telfar, a genderless fashion label based in Bushwick, Brooklyn, as a unisex fashion brand in 2005 with business partner Babak Radboy.

A few years ago, Clemens also collaborated with musician Solange Knowles to design the outfits for Knowles and her dancers for "An Ode To", a no-phones-allowed interdisciplinary performance at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City. In October of the same year, Clemens released a special capsule collection in collaboration with White Castle, with all proceeds from the partnership going to bail funds for teenagers imprisoned on Rikers Island.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X