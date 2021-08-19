Mozambique: How Rwandan Troops Notched Up Early Successes in Cabo Delgado - Report

The New Times in Kigali carried this photo to accompany its report saying Rwandan and Mozambican forces were encircling the port city from three fronts.

Cape Town — Rwandan troops have notched up "remarkable" early successes against insurgents in the Cabo Delgado region of northern Mozambique, reports a civil society observer group. The group also suggests that the Rwandan intervention is being received favourably by Mozambican civilians.

The latest monthly report from the group, Cabo Ligado, attributes the Rwandan successes to their capacity to fight back when the insurgents, known locally as Al Shabaab, ambush their troops. They respond more effectively to ambushes than Mozambican soldiers, the group says.

Cabo Ligado describes itself as a "conflict observatory" jointly established by Mozambique's Mediafax and Zitamar News services and the international Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

The group's July report, issued on August 16, says Rwanda's 700 soldiers and 300 police officers "quickly entered the fight" upon arriving in Cabo Delgado. They made an immediate impact by successfully seizing territory along the important N380 highway, retaking the strategic towns of Diaca, Awasse and the port of Mocimboa da Praia in under a month.

"In battles for the N380 corridor, the most common insurgent approach has been to set ambushes for Mozambican troops as they travel along a predictable, heavily wooded route," according to the Cabo Ligado report.

"Mozambican troops invariably retreated in the wake of these ambushes, sometimes leaving behind valuable equipment. As Rwandan troops advanced along the N380, they also faced insurgent ambushes, such as the incidents on 28 July near Awasse.

"Rather than fall back, however, Rwandan troops had the training, leadership, and experience to assault through the ambush and win these engagements. Winning ambush encounters neutralized the insurgents' main strategy for defending the approach to Mocimboa da Praia."

Civilians appear to approve of the Rwandan forces, the report adds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Conflict Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Civilians in Nangade and Palma districts, where Rwandan troops have been deployed and interact with civilians frequently, report highly favorable opinions of the intervening force.... Civilians in Palma district who remain outside the civilian safe zone at Quitunda say that they feel confident in the Rwandans' ability to differentiate them from insurgents—a remarkable feat, given the language barrier."

Other features of the Cabo Ligado report suggest that:

Since the Rwandan intervention, the Islamic State terrorist group has intensified its propaganda claiming successes in the region, although its claims lack any detail indicating it is receiving intelligence from local insurgents;

Local Mozambican militias which receive only weapons and uniforms from the government and operate independently of the army are playing a role in the fighting; and

Details of the mandate and deployment of the regional governments' military intervention in Cabo Delgado – the Southern African Development Community's Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) – remain sketchy.



Read the full Cabo Ligado report.