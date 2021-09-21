Sudan: Govt Says There Was Attempted Coup - Reports

A map showing the location of Sudan in east Africa (undisputed borders, in 2011).

Cape Town — A Sudanese government source is being quoted as saying that there was a failed coup attempt in the country.

The source told the Reuters news agency that measures were being taken to contain a limited number of people involved.

Television news channel Al Jazeera is quoting state media as saying that "the people should confront" an attempted coup.

A government source told Al-Jazeera that the coup attempt was carried out by officers in armoured vehicles coming from the regions of Wadi Sidna and Omdurman.