Zimbabwe: Opposition Accuses Zanu-PF of Attacking Leader Chamisa's Convoy

Cape Town — Foootage showing a group blocking the vehicle of opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson's Chamisa's delegation in Charumbira area has been shared online. In the video, a chanting group is seen holding anti-sanctions placards while blocking the road with burning logs.

MDC Alliance has blamed the ruling Zanu-PF party for the action.

"Video footage of the violent, Zanu-PF-sponsored attacks on President Nelson Chamisa's delegation in Charumbira area. Cars were seen ferrying the rented crowd and co-ordinating the attacks as violent thugs held up printed posters," the MDC Alliance tweeted.

Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch Dewa Mavhinga condemned the incident, adding that stones were thrown at the convoy.

"Zimbabwe Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's convoy attacked by a Zanu-PF mob in rural Masvingo province. Some were badly injured and hospitalized after the mob beat them, burned logs, threw stones, & blocked the road to Charumbira Village," Mavhinga's tweet read.

Members of Chamisa's entourage were taken to hospital after being "badly injured by hired thugs", Report Focus News said. "Burning logs were used to beat up the delegation and block the road to Charumbira Village," the party said. It did not say who exactly was behind the violence. Meanwhile, a privately owned newspaper has reported that armed riot police have blocked an attempt by Mr Chamisa to hold a meeting with provincial party leaders at a private home in Masvingo city.

Zimbabwe's Permanent Secretary for Information Publicity and Broadcasting Nick Mangwana dismissed the incident as "drama" by the opposition to disrupt the #COP26 and the Special Rapporteur's engagement.

"We are in the even of #COP26 and the Special Rapporteur's engagement is about to happen. Do you know what else has started? The Dramas," Mangwana said.

The Zanu-PF-led government accuses the opposition MDC of calling for Western-imposed sanctions against the country. It is considering enacting a law that will make it criminal for any Zimbabwean to call for sanctions against the country, or be found in any suspicious engagement with foreign enemies of the country.