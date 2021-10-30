Sudan: allAfrica Speaks With Sudan 'March of Millions' Protester As She Marches

AUDIO: allAfrica Speaks to Asma Ismail During Sudan 'March of Million' Near Khartoum
30 October 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — allAfrica's Juanita Williams spoke with Asma Ismail, human rights activist, as she marched through the streets east of Khartoum.

Ismail says there's more than a thousand people at the march she's attending, and she's heard that it's the same or more across the country.

I t's been difficult to establish how many people because they're unable to communicate using their phones and have no Internet connectivity.

There's more of a police than military presence, Ismail says, and no teargas or beatings have been reported on the network of marchers.

The main demand of the marchers is that civilian rule is returned, and that there be no partnership with the military.

