Cameroon: Gunfire Ahead of AFCON Games in Restive Aglophone Region

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso at AFCON 2021.
12 January 2022
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

There have been reports that the Malian team has suspended training in the restive south West region of Buea after sporadic shooting this morning between the military and separatists fighters. The team was training at the Molyko stadium in Buea.

Separatists vowed the AFCON games will not be held in the region. Two games are scheduled for Limbe on Sunday.

There was also deep emotion after the brutal murder of Henry Kemende Gamsey, a Cameroonian senator from the north West region of the country. The senator's wife was also kidnapped in the process.

While waiting for answers, some accuse the Anglophone secessionists who are waging a five-year armed struggle against the central government for the independence of the South-West and North-West Regions. Others point to the regime of President Paul Biya who they say "has decided to eliminate one of the few elected officials who clearly defend the English-speaking cause", according to Cameroon Info.net.

Master Henry Kemende was elected SDF Senator after the last senatorial elections in Cameroon in 2018.

