Senegal/Egypt: Lions of Teranga Roar with Victory at Afcon Final

J. Patrick Fischer/Wikimedia Commons
The flag of Senegal (file photo).
6 February 2022
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — A dramatic penalty shootout that ended 4-2 in Senegal's favour has seen the Lions of Teranga make history by winning their first Afcon championship, beating Egypt in the grand final at Paul Biya Stadium in Olembé.

The battle between Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after 90 minutes of normal time resulted in neither side being able to secure a goal. Extra time extended the stalemate as both teams failed to produce anything to net victory.

The penalty shootout ended with Mane scoring the decisive goal to win the game, redeeming himself after he missed an earlier spotkick while simultaneously denying Salah an opportunity to take a penalty shot.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X