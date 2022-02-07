Kenya: Campaigns Intensify as Nation Prepares For August General Election

7 February 2022
By Sethi Ncube

Johannesburg — President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared the start of Jubilee campaigns, after months of uncertainty in the ruling party which does not intend to field a presidential candidate in the August elections.

Kenyatta, whose second and final term ends in August has lately given clear signals he is keen to have opposition chief Raila Odinga and not his deputy, William Ruto, who started campaigns in 2018 as soon as they were voted in for a second term.

The battle for political supremacy in Western Kenya is expected to take centre stage as Kenya Kwanza Alliance Principals Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula host Deputy President William Ruto in Busia as they popularise their new outfit.

The trio is also set to spread the message that sustainable economic growth will only be realised through empowerment of small enterprises that support millions of households.

Low turnout has marred the second phase of the Enhanced National Mass Voter registration despite last-ditch efforts by aspirants and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Voter apathy and claims that youth were waiting to be bribed are among the key reasons cited for the low numbers witnessed over the 20-day Exercise which was expected to net 4.5 million new voters.

Ruto, the leader of the newly-formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, on a vote-hunting mission for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade, has taken swipes at the ruling party saying that Kenyan citizens have become wise enough and will not fall victim to the lies of politicians with no agenda, reports Capital FM.

