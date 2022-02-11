South Africa: What's Happening In South Africa - February 11, 2022

Cape Town — Fallout From Chief Justice Interviews Prompts Calls for Probe Into Dali Mpofu's Behaviour

The Legal Practices Council is among the organisations and individuals in the legal fraternity calling for Dali Mpofu SC to be removed from the Judicial Services Council. Mpofu is accused of misconduct in the interview process for judges shortlisted for the position as chief justice of South Africa. Mpofu has been accused of using the interviews for political gain.

The General Council of the Bar (GCB) has been flooded with requests for Mpofu's replacement, after his questioning and treatment of Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Mandisa Maya.

However, Mpofu insisted that there was nothing personal when he asked Mlambo questions about sexual harassment even though they were only based on rumours.

United Airlines Schedules Non-Stop Flights From Cape Town to New York

United Airlines, subject to approval from the South African government, will fly non-stop flights to New York, three times a week from Cape Town International Airport. The new schedule will begin on June 7, 2022, from Cape Town to New York/Newark, and on June 5, 2022, from New York/Newark to Cape Town, with connections to more than 85 US destinations, including Chicago, Washington DC, Los Angeles and Houston.

Julius Malema's Economic Freedom Fighters In Confrontation With Police Before SONA

EFF leader Julius Malema claims the physical altercation between the party's members and police outside City Hall in Cape Town on Thursday evening was due to officers trying to block the party from doing its job.

A stand-off occurred between the EFF MPs and officers, when party members were stopped by police to check their identification cards.

"The police always come here agitated. But there is a problem here of racist police," Malema told journalists.