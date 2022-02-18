South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - February 18, 2022

Cape Town —

New Driver's Licence System Rolled Out for South African Motorists

A new driving licence online system has officially been launched by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Even though online bookings can be made and applications paid for with the option for delivery of your driving licence card, there is a catch to the new service.

Motorists will still need to visit a driving licence testing centre for one crucial part - the eye test and taking of finger prints. Even though the eye test at an optometrist can save you a little time in the traffic department's long queues, finger printing won't. The online renewals comes at a cost of R250 with a R22 administration fee which has been snuck in by government in January 2022 and will come into effect at the end of February 2022.

Typhoid Fever Present In Western Cape, North West

Clusters of Typhoid fever has been detected in the Western Cape and North West provinces. The illness is linked to inadequate water and sanitation in poor areas and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases has warned that the number of cases is higher than usual.

According to News24, there are three cluster outbreaks in the Western Cape - in the Cape Metro area, the Winelands and the Garden Route - and one outbreak in the Kenneth Kaunda District in North West.

EFF's Malema - Show Me Proof That 'Kill The Boer' Song Led to Farm Killings

Julius Malema is adamant that the singing of the "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer" song or its revised version of "Kiss the Boer, Kiss the Farmer" has not led to the killing of white farmers in South Africa.

Malema made the assertion while giving testimony for the second day at the Equality Court sitting at the South Gauteng High Court.

Lobby group AfriForum wants EFF leader Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to apologise alongside their party and pay R500,000 to a non-governmental organisation combating hatred.

What do South Africans listen to on Road Trips?

So what is a road trip around sunny South Africa without music. According to News24, it seems that the top artists of choice for South African motorists taking the road are Ed Sheeran - king of the playlist, followed by DJ Khalid and pop sensation Justin Bieber. While top songs to belt out some karaoke includes Journey's Don't Stop Believin' The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, Riptide by Vance Joy, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and Toto's song Africa. If you haven't heard any of these songs - where have you been? Yes making up playlists are a thing in South Africa - next time you're planning a road trip, plan the music too!