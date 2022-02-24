South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - February 24, 2022

Cape Town —

Patrice Motsepe Biggest Funder of South African Political Parties

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe - and his African Rainbow Minerals and Harmony Gold - has been the most generous donor to political parties in the past quarter. The African National Congress has been the recipient of the biggest donation, while the IFP, Democratic Alliance, the EFF and FF Plus also received funding. At the time of the payments, political parties were gearing up for the local government elections.

New Covid-19 Pill on Cards

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority recently approved a new Covid-19 pill, Molnupiravir, developed by pharmaceutical company Merck. When Covid-19 vaccines were being rolled out, Africa's poor were left behind. With oral treatments now coming into the market, it seems it might be the other way around. Merck is allowing manufacturers like Cipla, to develop a generic which will be available in public hospitals.

Census 2022 Hit By Logistics Delays

Census, which counts the country's population every 10 years, has been extended to March 20, 2022.

Over the last three weeks, workers have been trying to collect data on all those currently living in South Africa, including foreign nationals and homeless residents.

Tributes Pour In For Rapper Riky Rick

After learning of the death of popular award-winning hip-hop rapper Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, fans and members of the music industry took to social media to pay their tributes.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear but reports say that the rapper took his life at his home in the north of Johannesburg. Rick was 34.

Durban School Learners Warned Against Tik Tok Challenge

KwaZulu Natal police have warned learners to refrain from doing a Tik Tok challenge as it amounts to criminal activity.

The viral TikTok #SchoolsChallenge has seen learners climb on building roofs and teachers' vehicles. The stoning of vehicles by groups of learners was also reported in Phoenix in Durban.