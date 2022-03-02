Libya: Parliament places Trust In Bachagha Govt

The Libyan parliament granted its confidence to the government of Fathi Bachagha appointed two weeks ago to replace the cabinet of Abdel Hamid Dbeibah whose mandate theoretically ended on December 24, 2021. The vote took place at the seat of parliament in Tobruk, in the east of the country and the Bachagha government was approved by 92 votes out of the 101 deputies present, according to a press release.

The 38-member government presented by Bachagha to the deputies, consists of 29 ministers, 6 ministers of state and three deputy prime ministers, including two women.

The new government was formed while taking into consideration the balance between the three regions that form Libya, and to satisfy the sensitivities of each zone, particularly with regard to sovereign portfolios, which is represented by three deputy prime ministers from the south, east and west of Libya.

Shortly before the vote, parliament denounced the "intimidation and death threats" against many MPs and their families, in an attempt at influencing their vote, or dissuading them from participating, according to a press release. An appeal has been made to the attorney-general to open an investigation.

A government with unusual alliances

For the first time, unusual alliances between east and west have allowed the formation of the Bachagha government, called the stabilisation government, which should replace the one led by Abdel Hamid Dbeibah.

The latter refuses to cede power, which raises fears of a resumption of hostilities, but Fathi Bachagha nevertheless seems confident and promises that the transfer of power will take place calmly.

The new government will be sworn in before parliament on March 3, 2022 in the presence of various community representatives and will be responsible for leading the country towards elections.

Translated from RFI by allAfrica's Tantoh Michael